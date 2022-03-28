Salman Khan: ‘I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday spoke about pan India films and his upcoming movie with Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. He also talked about the need for Hindi films to have ‘heroism’.

Salman shared that he is doing a special role in Chiranjeevi’s next film titled Godfather. He said, “It has been a wonderful experience working with him. I have known Chiru Garu for the longest time. He has also been a friend. His son (Ram Charan) is also a friend. He has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well. But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here.”

The actor was talking at the IIFA Awards 2022 press conference held in Mumbai. The awards function will take place in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 20 and 21.

During the event, Salman Khan emphasised the need to make “heroism films”. He said, “They (the south Indian film industry) have always believed in heroism, so have we. When you come out of the theatre, you need heroism. Here, apart from one or two people, we are not making heroism films. We should restart making those larger than life heroism films. I am doing that only. However, I feel these days, people have become cool and think I have become clichéd.”

“Heroism always works, as there is a kind of connect, and that’s very important for (cinegoers). We’ve had this format from Salim-Javed’s times, but now they (south Indian filmmakers) are taking it to the next level. Fan following there (south India) is huge, and now I am also working with Chiru Garu. They have a different style of films, and it is very nice. If you see Dabangg series, Pawan Kalyan remade it in Telugu. Wanted too worked down south. More such films should be made. Now we are doing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Such a time should come that they remake our films again. In the south, the writers are very hard working. They make films on beautiful concepts. Even when they make small films, people go and see them. I think, here what has happened is, people think India is from Cuff Parade (in South Mumbai) to Andheri (suburban Mumbai) only. I, however, think Hindustan starts after Cuff Parade and Andheri. Actual Hindustan is next to the railway tracks in Bandra East (suburban Mumbai). My films are also for them. They come with a good message too. After watching a film, people should have more blood pumping in them,” the actor added.

Salman also shared that he enjoys watching south Indian films, but he has not been offered one yet. He said, “When they come to me, they don’t come to me for a Tamil or Telugu film. They come to me for Hindi.”

Salman Khan will be seen next in YRF’s Tiger 3. Talking about the movie, the actor said, “We have wrapped up Tiger 3. Some bits are left, finishing touches. Otherwise, we have wrapped up Tiger 3.”

Salman further spoke about his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan. He said, “Yes, I am doing a special appearance in Shahr Rukh’s Pathan and he is doing a special appearance in my film.” On being asked if he is also doing a cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Salman cheekily said, “In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir is the main hero. He is special.”

When asked if he will star in an OTT project as most of his peers like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others have made their OTT debut, Salman said that nothing interesting has been offered to him yet but he is producing a show. He said, “I haven’t got anything like that yet. Even if it comes, it has to be big and exciting, otherwise there is no fun. But ya, I am producing for OTT. It is a concept that we are known for, something good.”

Salman Khan will be hosting IIFA Awards 2022. He will also perform at the awards function.

Talking about hosting, he said, “People as hosts have to be sensitive. The humour should be above the belt. Humour below the belt is not okay at all. I have hosted so many shows like Dus Ka Dum, Bigg Boss. Only when someone is misbehaving with someone else, I get slightly angry with them. When we host a show, we should remember we are doing it for people who are watching the show. If someone is being bullied, then you have to be there for the person being bullied. So, if on Bigg Boss, you see me reacting in a certain way, it is because behind the scene too much has happened and I have to react. The show is on television, so you can’t show the kind of cuss words they use or the way they talk at times. So, at times people have felt that I have overreacted but it is never like that. It has always been that only after they cross all limits of ‘badtameezi’ that I react the way I do. I talk to them several times before I blast off.”

Salman then shared how some recent Bigg Boss contestants have been unprofessional. “I am the host of that house. They are coming to my house. I am not their family member. Neither am I their teacher or principal. Once a while I lose it, not just lose it, I do the right thing. So I react that way, but after a few episodes, I do get back to normal. I react. I tell them. I finish it. I don’t have anything personal against them. Last couple of seasons, contestants think they know what they have to do in the house. They should understand that once they are out of the house, nobody in the film industry wants to work with someone who is abusive, bad-mouthed and unprofessional,” the actor concluded.