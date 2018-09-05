Salman Khan on Katrina Kaif co-hosting Bigg Boss 12: She must have spread this rumour

Salman Khan will romance Katrina Kaif in Bharat. Salman Khan will romance Katrina Kaif in Bharat.

Post the launch of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor sat down with journalists for a group interview. Salman took the opportunity to refute reports which suggested Katrina Kaif will join him as the co-host of Bigg Boss 12.

This season, Bigg Boss will host celeb and commoner jodis in the house. Going with the theme, there were reports that Salman will be joined by his ex-flame Katrina on the show. When reporters asked Salman about the same, he said, “No, I am hosting the show alone.”

And then with a smirk, he added, “Who spread these rumours? I am sure Katrina must have.”

Amid giggles and laughter, he added, “Katrina was really interested to host the show. She asked me that since this is a jodi season, we should do it together. You can carry on with your impromptu remarks and I can follow the rest of the script. About the money part, she said she will take the equal amount as me.”

Realising that he has given enough gossip, Salman said with a smile, “But Katrina was joking about it.”

Katrina has joined Salman on Bigg Boss several times as a guest. She had also confessed to being a fan of the show.

This is going to be Salman Khan’s ninth year with Bigg Boss. And the actor claimed on stage that the show is his longest association with any project. While Salman shared that he loves the show and is excited about the new season, the Wanted star also made a rather shocking revelation.

Interacting with indianexpress.com, Salman shared that not him but Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role of Bigg Boss host. “Not many know that SRK was the original choice for Bigg Boss. But he had a shoulder injury and he was busy with a shoot, so it came to me. I must thank him for this,” he said with a smile.

Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on September 16 on Colors. The makers introduced Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa as the first celeb couple on the show.

