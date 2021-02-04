Salman Khan on farmers’ protest: The right thing should be done

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has expressed his thoughts on the ongoing farmers’ protest in the country. The actor wants the “most correct thing” to happen.

Khan, who was present at Indian Pro Music League in Mumbai, was asked about the farmers who have been protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws. He first sidestepped the question but later replied, “The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done.”

Earlier, celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Priety Zinta, Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, Richa Chadha, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha and others have lent support to the farmers.

On Wednesday, a few international celebrities including American pop star Rihanna, talk show host and actor Lilly Singh, singer Jay Sean, and vlogger Amanda Cerny also expressed their support for Indian farmers.