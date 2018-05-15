I was worried: Salman Khan on Blackbuck poaching case verdict

Salman Khan spoke about blackbuck poaching case at Race 3 trailer launch. Salman Khan spoke about blackbuck poaching case at Race 3 trailer launch.

A month after his conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and subsequent release on bail after spending two days in prison, superstar Salman Khan says he was worried about the outcome of the case.

The 52-year-old actor was sentenced by the Jodhpur High Court to five years in jail for killing two endangered blackbucks in Rajasthan. He was released on bail and a bond of Rs 50,000 after spending two nights in the jail, much to the happiness of his fans.

Before his release, the industry was abuzz with the effect of the court verdict on the shooting of his upcoming film Race 3.

Today, as Salman Khan unveiled the film’s trailer, he was asked if the verdict put pressure on him considering a lot of money was riding on the movie.

When a reporter mentioned ‘Jodhpur verdict’ in his sentence, the anchor interrupted him and said he wouldn’t be allowed to complete his question, saying nothing about the case will be entertained.

Only after the scribe assured that his question was pertaining to Race 3, was he allowed to continue with his poser. To which, Salman asked him, “Do you think that I was going to go in forever?”

When the reporter said “No”, Salman added, “Thank you. Because I was worried.”

Race 3 releases on June 15.

