Salman Khan on Bharat co-star Sunil Grover: He is one of the most talented actors I’ve met

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is all set to hit the screens on June 6. Ahead of the release, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar went live on Twitter to answer a few questions that they had received on #TeamBharatonTwitter. One of the fans asked Salman about his experience of working with Sunil Grover, who co-stars with the superstar in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Answering the question, the 53-year-old said, “Sunil is one of the most talented actors I have seen so far. He doesn’t do mimicry. He gets into the character and plays it. So if you see him in his Guthi or Dr. Mashoor Gulati and the way he imitates Mr. Bachchan or Dharam ji, he’s not hitting below the belt and he’s not trying to do comedy, he’s actually a fan and he plays their characters to the T.”

Apart from sharing the screen space, the two seemed to have had formed a great bond on the sets of Bharat. Salman stated how he would joke around with him during the shoot, “I would always joke with him. If someone would perform with him, I would look at him and say ‘Le Gaya scene…'”

Katrina also praised Sunil, who was last seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Patakhaa. The actor said, “There were a few days when the call timing would be at 8 am. Sunil ji and I would wait for Salman. During that time, we had incredible conversations. That is when I got to know about him and realised he is such a knowledgeable person. He has knowledge about so many things. You can talk to him about anything. ”

Later, Salman was questioned if it was harder for him to play a younger version of Bharat or the older one, to which he replied, “I think the younger role was the toughest to play. Ali made me lose and gain weight even for this film within the span of six months. ”

Bharat, also starring Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles, will release on June 6.