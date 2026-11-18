Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya and the actor was present at the trailer launch of the film at an event in Mumbai. Here, he is essaying Prem, a character who has been played by Salman Khan in many of Sooraj’s films. While Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan have also played the character in Vivah and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, it is Salman Khan who is prominently associated with the character.

Ayushmann opened up about the expected comparison with Salman and said, “Firstly, nobody can be a better Prem than Salman Bhai. He is the OG Prem. We all idealise him as Prem.”

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He further added, “Being Prem is a huge responsibility. You have to walk the talk. You need to understand what a perfect man would be like. He is sensitive, kind, and emotionally available. This world needs a Prem, and we are bringing one.”

Sooraj Barjatya pointed out the differences between Salman and Ayushmann’s interpretation of Prem and said, “This Prem takes a stand in his tender way. The first time this subject came to me, Ayushmann was in my mind. If you see his films, he has such simplicity, and it’s evident in the films he does. The similarity between Salman and him is that I let them be the way they are. On the first day, Ayushmann got the pulse of Prem so well, that I didn’t want to touch it. Same with Salman Bhai, I narrate and he turns the scene in his way and that’s his version of Prem. But Ayushmann has done an exceptional job. He is different from all the Prems I have done.”

Yeh Prem Mol Liya comparisons to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

While in the trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana’s character is seen bringing his family and his in-laws under the same roof, the film could remind viewers of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Talking about these comparisons, Ayushmann said, “Karan Johar was the first one to message us after seeing the first look. He was in love with Sooraj Barjatya’s world. Prem has been a green forest from the beginning. He takes a stand for his wife. Rocky’s character arc was very different. So you cannot compare.”

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Ayushmann’s co-star Seema Pahwa also added, “These stories are relevant in every household, so how can we compare? This is made by Soorajji, hence it’s different.”

Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases in theaters on November 27. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, and Geeta Aggarwal will be seen in important roles.