scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

Salman Khan offended by Riteish Deshmukh’s praise of Maniesh Paul’s hosting skills at IIFA 2022: ‘I host from time to time as well’

At the IIFA 2022 press conference, Salman Khan took exception to Riteish Deshmukh's praise of Maniesh Paul's hosting skills. Here's what happened.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2022 10:10:51 am
Salman Khan, riteish deshmukhSalman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are hosting IIFA 2022. (Photo: Colors/Twitter)

During the IIFA 2022 press conference being held Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Salman Khan took exception to Riteish Deshmukh’s praise of Maniesh Paul’s hosting skills. Deshmukh had said, “Maniesh, I just want to say, you are the best thing that’s happened to hosting, period.”

Salman looked nonplussed and appeared to point to himself, as though wondering whether Riteish forgot him. Then Deshmukh said, “Maneish, I want to tell you, you are the best thing that’s happened to hosting, ever. Period,” again leaving Salman confused and surprised.

Then Deshmukh laughed devilishly and side-hugged Salman and said, “Sorry, galti ho gaya (mistake happened)”. To which Salman responded, “I forgot myself, that I host from time to time as well.”

Also Read |IIFA 2022: Sara Ali Khan is excited about her performance, Salman Khan is happy to host the awards gala in Abu Dhabi. Watch video

Salman and Riteish are hosting the ceremony this year together. Salman said at the press conference, “Bohot hi lamba rishta raha hai IIFA aur mere (I have had a long relationship with IIFA).”

Best of Express Premium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievancesPremium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievances
Explained: Supreme Court order on Puri Heritage Corridor today, what is t...Premium
Explained: Supreme Court order on Puri Heritage Corridor today, what is t...
Explained: How ‘Use and File’ system will bring new health insurance prod...Premium
Explained: How ‘Use and File’ system will bring new health insurance prod...
GST Council must uphold fiscal federalismPremium
GST Council must uphold fiscal federalism
More Premium Stories >>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The 2022 edition of IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) is being held on June 3 to 4. The event is said to be a star-studded affair and many Bollywood celebs are in the UAE to attend it.

He had earlier said IIFA 2022 will be a grand celebration. “It will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence and UAE’s golden jubilee celebration,” he said.

Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Farah Khan, Honey Singh, and Divya Khosla Kumar were also present at the press conference.

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kk funeral
Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shankar Mahadevan offer condolence at KK’s funeral
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement