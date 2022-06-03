Salman Khan offended by Riteish Deshmukh’s praise of Maniesh Paul’s hosting skills at IIFA 2022: ‘I host from time to time as well’

June 3, 2022 10:10:51 am
During the IIFA 2022 press conference being held Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Salman Khan took exception to Riteish Deshmukh’s praise of Maniesh Paul’s hosting skills. Deshmukh had said, “Maniesh, I just want to say, you are the best thing that’s happened to hosting, period.”
Salman looked nonplussed and appeared to point to himself, as though wondering whether Riteish forgot him. Then Deshmukh said, “Maneish, I want to tell you, you are the best thing that’s happened to hosting, ever. Period,” again leaving Salman confused and surprised.
Then Deshmukh laughed devilishly and side-hugged Salman and said, “Sorry, galti ho gaya (mistake happened)”. To which Salman responded, “I forgot myself, that I host from time to time as well.”
Salman and Riteish are hosting the ceremony this year together. Salman said at the press conference, “Bohot hi lamba rishta raha hai IIFA aur mere (I have had a long relationship with IIFA).”
View this post on Instagram
The 2022 edition of IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) is being held on June 3 to 4. The event is said to be a star-studded affair and many Bollywood celebs are in the UAE to attend it.
.@Riteishd + @BeingSalmanKhan are the hosts for #IIFA2022.
Couldn’t get better! 😍😍😍
#IIFAPressConference #IIFAonColors pic.twitter.com/6Dg1ZVN6LQ
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) June 2, 2022
#IIFA2022 ki shaam hogi shaandaar jab saath honge @BeingSalmanKhan 💥
#IIFAPressConference
#IIFAonColors pic.twitter.com/4JQ8UkOtHn
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) June 2, 2022
He had earlier said IIFA 2022 will be a grand celebration. “It will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence and UAE’s golden jubilee celebration,” he said.
Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Farah Khan, Honey Singh, and Divya Khosla Kumar were also present at the press conference.
