Salman Khan to launch Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan

Salman Khan is all set to launch legendary actor Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan. The actor welcomed Pranutan to Bollywood and wrote, “Yeh lo! Zahero ki heroine mil gayi. Swagat karo Pranutan Bahl ka. Proud to introduce Nutanji’s granddaughter & Monya’s (Mohnish Behl) daughter to the big screen.”

Pranutan will share screen space with Salman’s childhood friend’s son Zaheer Iqbal, who is being launched with Salman Khan’s production venture tentatively titled Zahero.

Zaheer took to Instagram and shared, “Welcomeeee to the movies … Looking forward to sharing this journey with u … Its gonna be epiccc … P.s – You’re the best co star I’ve ever had 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ( Couldn’t resist troubling you here also 🤣🤣 )”

Pranutan also thanked Salman for his support, “Thank you Sir.. for the faith, encouragement and belief.. it means the WORLD to me.. I hope I make you very very proud.. thank you :) @beingsalmankhan And a big thank you to all of you for the constant support and positivity..I couldn’t have asked for better”

How these kids grow up so soon… ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero pic.twitter.com/xmn3RXklRk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 31, 2018

Zahero ko mili Heroine ❤️ Welcomeeee to the movies … Looking forward to sharing this journey with u … Its gonna be epiccc … P.s -… https://t.co/W6ly9j5XRy — Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero) September 17, 2018

Thank you Sir.. for the faith, encouragement and belief. It means the WORLD to me. I hope I make you very very proud. Thank you :) — Pranutan Bahl (@PranutanBahl) September 17, 2018

But more than anyone else, Pranutan’s launch by Salman was a moment of pride for Mohnish Behl, who has shared screen space with Salman in many films over the years.

The actor wrote a long note thanking Salman. He mentioned, “Pranutan’s official announcement into the industry is a momentous occasion for my family… so much more special for us as Salman @beingsalmankhan is helming it. Salman was instrumental in giving me a career. Without him, I wouldn’t have got the chance to be an actor. The thanks I have accorded to Salman over the years for my career and our friendship is overshadowed by my gratitude to him for launching, supporting & giving my daughter this opportunity.

“The contribution and nurturing of Pranutan by Cine 1, Murad bhai @muradkhetani , Ashwin @ashwinvarde , Nitin Kakkar @nitinrkakkar and Hemant @hemant.kher is unbelievable in giving her the guidance and unending 24/7 support to make her shine as an actor. Heartfelt thanks,” he continued.

The film under Salman’s banner will be a love story set in Kashmir. Co-produced by Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios, the yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in September this year and will be directed by Nitin Kakkar of the Filmistaan fame.

