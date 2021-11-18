scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Salman Khan holds his baby niece Ayat as they feed bananas to monkeys, watch

Salman Khan shared a video with his yet-to-be two-year-old niece Ayat Sharma. The two enjoyed some time feeding monkeys.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
November 18, 2021 4:29:16 pm
Salman Khan can be seen laughing as Ayat Sharma feeds a couple of monkeys in the video. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

A video of Salman Khan and his niece Ayat feeding monkeys has gone viral on social media. Ayat is Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma‘s second child. The couple also have a son Ahil Sharma.

At the start of the video, Salman is seen offering food to the monkeys, and is later joined by Ayat. The actor can be seen holding little Ayat in his arms as he helped her feed the monkeys and she claps in joy. Salman smiled seeing Ayat’s reaction.

Also read |Angry Salman Khan calls Pratik Sehajpal a bully, tells off Jay Bhanushali: ‘You will be begging to leave Bigg Boss’

Sharing the clip, Salman wrote: “Monkeyyy.”

See Salman Khan and Ayat Sharma’s video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Ayat Sharma was born on December 27 in 2019. She shares her birthday with her ‘mamu’ Salman Khan. Salman is quite close to both of Arpita’s children.

Salman has been busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth which sees him and Aayush working together for the first time.

Here are some more photos and videos of Salman and Ayat:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

On the work front, Salman is presently hosting the hit reality show Bigg Boss 15. Antim: The Final Truth is scheduled for a theatrical release worldwide on November 26. Salman Khan also has films like Tiger 3, Kick 2 in the pipeline.

