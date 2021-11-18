Salman Khan holds his baby niece Ayat as they feed bananas to monkeys, watch

A video of Salman Khan and his niece Ayat feeding monkeys has gone viral on social media. Ayat is Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma‘s second child. The couple also have a son Ahil Sharma.

At the start of the video, Salman is seen offering food to the monkeys, and is later joined by Ayat. The actor can be seen holding little Ayat in his arms as he helped her feed the monkeys and she claps in joy. Salman smiled seeing Ayat’s reaction.

Sharing the clip, Salman wrote: “Monkeyyy.”

See Salman Khan and Ayat Sharma’s video:

Ayat Sharma was born on December 27 in 2019. She shares her birthday with her ‘mamu’ Salman Khan. Salman is quite close to both of Arpita’s children.

Salman has been busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth which sees him and Aayush working together for the first time.

Here are some more photos and videos of Salman and Ayat:

On the work front, Salman is presently hosting the hit reality show Bigg Boss 15. Antim: The Final Truth is scheduled for a theatrical release worldwide on November 26. Salman Khan also has films like Tiger 3, Kick 2 in the pipeline.