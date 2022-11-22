Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh to debut in National Award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi’s next

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her debut with filmmaker Soumendra Padhi’s next. Soumendra is known for directing the Manoj Bajpayee starrer Budhia Singh: Born to Run, which won the Best Children’s Film award at the National Film Awards in 2016.

Soumendra is also known for directing the Netflix series Jamtara. The second season of Jamtara started streaming on the OTT platform recently.

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of popular 90s actor Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Atul is known for appearing in films like Sir, Aatish, Krantiveer among others. He also directed the 2004 movie Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, starring Salman and Preity Zinta, and the 2008 film Hello starring Sohail Khan.

Atul has produced films like Radhe, Bharat, Bodyguard among others.

Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film, which is yet to be titled, is scheduled to release in 2023.