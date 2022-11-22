scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh to debut in National Award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi’s next

Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film, which is yet to be titled, is scheduled to release in 2023.

Alizeh AgnihotriAlizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of popular 90s actor Atul Agnihotri. (Photo: Alizeh Agnihotri/Instagram)

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her debut with filmmaker Soumendra Padhi’s next. Soumendra is known for directing the Manoj Bajpayee starrer Budhia Singh: Born to Run, which won the Best Children’s Film award at the National Film Awards in 2016.

Soumendra is also known for directing the Netflix series Jamtara. The second season of Jamtara started streaming on the OTT platform recently.

Also Read |Shehzada teaser: Kartik Aaryan gets into action mode in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake, fans compare it to Allu Arjun film

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of popular 90s actor Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Atul is known for appearing in films like Sir, Aatish, Krantiveer among others. He also directed the 2004 movie Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, starring Salman and Preity Zinta, and the 2008 film Hello starring Sohail Khan.

Atul has produced films like Radhe, Bharat, Bodyguard among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film, which is yet to be titled, is scheduled to release in 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 09:00:43 pm
Next Story

Eva Mendes calls Ryan Gosling ‘husband’; a timeline of their relationship

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan
Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings on his birthday, see latest photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement