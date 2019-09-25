Salman Khan’s next Eid release to be directed by Prabhudheva

Salman Khan will keep his date with Eid 2020 as the superstar is set to reunite with Prabhudheva for another film.

Advertising

The actor, who recently promised a film during Eid 2020 after his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali In-shaa-allah got shelved, confirmed he another project with his Dabangg 3 director.

“We (Prabhudheva and I) are doing a film together again. But it is not called Radhe. It will come on Eid,” Salman, 53, told PTI.

Speculations were rife that Radhe, to be directed by Prabhudheva, will be Salman’s next Eid release. As per media reports, the new film is an official adaptation of a Korean film, titled Veteran.

Advertising

This film would mark the third collaboration between Salman and Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3.

Salman will soon be seen hosting reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Dabangg 3 is slated to be released on December 20. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 in the pipeline.