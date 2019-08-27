Salman Khan’s next after Dabangg 3 – Kick 2 or No Entry 2?

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited comeback Inshallah has now been shelved but fans of the actor can be assured that he will soon announce his next project. So far, the release of Dabangg 3 is scheduled for December 20. The Bharat actor will play the popular character of Chulbul Pandey in the Prabhudheva directorial.

Inshallah was scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but the latest developments hint that the film was shelved amicably. Salman recently told Mumbai Mirror, “One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari (deceive) with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”

Kick 2 for Eid 2020?

Soon after Inshallah’s fate was announced, Salman took to Twitter and wrote, “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi” The caption sounds a lot like his dialogue from the 2014 film Kick which led many to believe that Eid 2020 might witness the release of Kick 2.

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

In June, Kick actor Jacqueline Fernandez told PTI, “He (Sajid Nadiadwala) is working on the script consistently for some time now. Knowing him, he is a perfectionist, he won’t come to us without a perfect blockbuster script. We are giving him all the time and space for that.”

Salman Khan to work with Boney Kapoor on No Entry 2?

There has been speculation that Salman’s next release after Dabangg 3 might be Boney Kapoor’s No Entry 2. On the film’s 14 year anniversary, Kapoor shared that they are planning to do a sequel and since the first installment starred Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor, there is a possibility that they might return for the sequel.

The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you 🙏 @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project. #14YearsofNoEntry. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 26, 2019

The chances of No Entry 2 featuring Salman Khan are quite bleak as the actor has not worked with the producer since Wanted in 2009.

Akshay Kumar takes the Eid 2020 slot

Meanwhile, the Eid 2020 release slot has now been taken over by Akshay Kumar for his film Laxmmi Bomb where he stars alongside Kiara Advani. Akshay’s Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, was earlier scheduled to release on Eid but the film’s release date was changed to March 27. This change was announced by Shetty and Salman Khan on their social media handles which led many to believe that Salman had asked Rohit to change the date to make Inshallah a solo release.

Though Salman’s Eid release is yet to be announced, the film will have to fight off competition from Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb.