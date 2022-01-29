Salman Khan’s Dance With Me has him dancing with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif. Watch

Salman Khan’s new song “Dance With Me” is out. In four minutes and 29 seconds of the song, Salman asks you to come dance with him. The video of the song is as hilarious as its lyrics, which have been penned by Salman himself. Though ‘Bhai’ fans will find the song to be another gem in his discography, I want to ask the actor, “Why? Why did he do this to us?”

The video of the song begins with Salman asking mummy, daddy, brothers, sisters, jijaa, fufaa, daadi, naana to dance with him. And, until the last very second, he keeps asking his friends, family and relatives to dance with him. Besides the entire ‘Khan-daan’, we get to see older clips of Dabangg Khan dancing with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty, among others.

The official description of the song reads, “Turning on the beats that will make you groove. Get ready to have some fun as you shake a leg with your complete family on ‘Dance With Me’. The song has been sung, written and composed by Salman. Don’t miss the unforgettable dance moves of Salman in the video (pun intended).

Salman, in 2020, released his three singles, “Pyar Karona”. “Tere Bina” and “Bhai Bhai”. If you are a hardcore Salman fan, you can still tune in to these songs which sound way better than “Dance With Me”.

On the film front, Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, in which he starred with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.