Salman Khan drops new look on Anant Ambani’s birthday; Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh share wishes amid Jamnagar celebrations

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is celebrating his 31st birthday on Friday, April 10, with grand festivities underway in Jamnagar. The celebrations began well in advance with a lavish bash, as several Bollywood stars took to social media to shower him with love and heartfelt wishes. Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and many others shared a note for Anant Ambani.

Salman Khan shared a playful birthday post, where he was seen perched on Anant’s back. Captioning the moment, he wrote, “Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo… yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega … long live my younger brother Anant… dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul.”

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Earlier, Salman had also posted photos hugging Anant, writing, “Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many … my younger brother Anant.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh send best wishes to Anant Ambani

Shah Rukh Khan extended his wishes on X, posting, “Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday… May you continue to do all the good u do….and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always.”

Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday… May you continue to do all the good u do….and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2026

Ranveer Singh shared a fun post featuring himself alongside the birthday boy, who appeared in a stylised image with digital edits like a crown and a championship belt. He captioned it, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BHAI 😘❤️ #anantambani.”

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Riteish Deshmukh, who attended the celebrations with Genelia D’Souza, posted a heartfelt note along with an old picture of Anant and Radhika Merchant. He wrote, “Dearest Anant, Today is your birthday, and we wish you a life filled with happiness and great health. Every time we visit Vantara, it’s the most peaceful time we spend. You and Radhika have always been such gracious hosts. Keep laughing — your energy is infectious. God bless you, brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Ananya Panday, who is also attending the Jamnagar celebrations, shared a moment from the grand night along with a warm birthday wish: “Happy birthday to the biggest inspiration and the kindest human being 🫶 thank you for teaching everyone how to be a better person 😇”

Sanjay Dutt also penned a heartfelt message, writing, “Anant my brother, you are the kindest and the sweetest brother anyone can have. I pray to Mahadev that you stay in the best of health and be successful in all your ventures. Stay happy always and be the same loving brother you are to me. Happy birthday, God bless you! Har Har Mahadev.”

Anant my brother, you are the kindest and the sweetest brother anyone can have. I pray to Mahadev that you stay in the best of health and be successful in all your ventures. Stay happy always and be the same loving brother you are to me.

Happy birthday, God bless you!

Har Har… pic.twitter.com/3dtYYQrC9h — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 9, 2026

More about the celebrations

The star-studded celebrations in Jamnagar saw Salman Khan arriving in a new look, along with his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan was also present with Gauri Khan and their son AbRam Khan. Celebrities like Agastya Nanda, Kriti Sanon and others joined the festivities, while Shehnaaz Gill attended a blood donation camp organised as part of the celebrations.

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Adding a musical touch, a Sufi concert was held on Wednesday in Jamnagar, where AR Rahman performed. Singer Harshdeep Kaur also shared a picture with the maestro from the event.