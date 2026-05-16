‘Never read a script in my entire life’: Salman Khan says he’s written scripts, but never read them

Salman Khan, who has often been the subject of intense trolling for his unconventional script choices and perceived minimal effort in acting, recently revealed that he has never actually read a script in his entire life.

‘Never read a script in my entire life’

In a clip released by Variety India on Instagram, he shared, “I have never read a script in my entire life. I have written them, but I have never read them.” To those unaware, Salman has writing credits for films like Baaghi, Veer and Dabangg 3.

In the same clip, he also said, “You see me wearing watches; that doesn’t mean that those watches are mine. Either it belongs to one friend or another.”