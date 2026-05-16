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‘Never read a script in my entire life’: Salman Khan says he’s written scripts, but never read them
Salman Khan recently revealed that he has never read a script in his life, although he has written many.
Salman Khan, who has often been the subject of intense trolling for his unconventional script choices and perceived minimal effort in acting, recently revealed that he has never actually read a script in his entire life.
‘Never read a script in my entire life’
In a clip released by Variety India on Instagram, he shared, “I have never read a script in my entire life. I have written them, but I have never read them.” To those unaware, Salman has writing credits for films like Baaghi, Veer and Dabangg 3.
In the same clip, he also said, “You see me wearing watches; that doesn’t mean that those watches are mine. Either it belongs to one friend or another.”
Last-minute changes to the script of Sikandar
Salman Khan recently made a special cameo appearance in Ritesh Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, but his last full-length role was in AR Murugadoss’s Sikandar, which turned out to be a major box office disappointment. After the film flopped, the filmmaker spoke candidly about the challenges of working with the superstar, him arriving late for shoots, and particularly regarding last-minute changes to the script.
Speaking on Valaipechu Voice, Murugadoss said, “It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we had to shoot at night because he turned up to sets only by 8 PM. We are people who are used to shooting from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there. On top of that, multiple people used to suggest a lot of spot changes on the set in the script.”
‘Sikandar’s plot was good’
Salman, known for his candid responses, addressed these comments during an episode of Bigg Boss. The conversation began when comedian Ravi Gupta, appearing as a guest on the show, asked Salman to name the movies he regrets doing. He said, “Nayi mein se koi nahi hai… log kehte hain Sikandar par main nahi manta, uska plot bahut acha tha.” (I don’t regret doing any film in recent times. People do say it could be Sikandar, but I don’t believe that. The plot of the film was good.)
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He then added a pointed comment about the production, saying, “Lekin kya hai na, main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasaliyan tooti thi, isne jo hamare director (AR Murugadoss) sahab hain unhone ye kaha. Lekin unki picture (Madharaasi) abhi ek release hui hai jisme actor 6 baje pahuchta tha.” (I used to arrive on sets by 9 PM, and that created issues. This is what the director said. My rib was broken. Recently, another picture of his was released, and the actor of the film used to reach the set by 6 PM.)
Taking a subtle dig at Madharaasi’s box office performance, he added, “Madharaasi karke picture unhone direct ki hai jo ki release hui, bahut badi film hai aur utni hi badi…(smiles), Sikandar se badi blockbuster.” (He has directed a film called Madharaasi. It is a very big film and an even bigger blockbuster than Sikandar.)
Salman Khan’s next film
Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and has also started filming his upcoming action project with Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju.
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