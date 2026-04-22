Salman Khan, Nayanthara begin shoot for Vamshi Paidipally–Dil Raju’s action film

Salman Khan and Nayanthara have begun shooting their much-anticipated film in Mumbai, marking the start of a big-budget action entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readBengaluruApr 22, 2026 04:52 PM IST
salman filmSalman Khan and Nayanthara's film is expected to blend high-octane action.
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The much-awaited collaboration between Salman Khan and Nayanthara has officially gone on floors, with the makers kicking off the shoot in Mumbai. Touted as a high-octane entertainer, the film marks the beginning of an ambitious cinematic journey that brings together star power and large-scale storytelling.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the project unites two powerhouse performers for the first time.

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Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film—tentatively titled SVC63—began with a traditional muhurtham ceremony before moving into an extensive shooting schedule.

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It was earlier reported that the team has kicked off a month-long schedule on a specially constructed grand set in Mumbai, where major action sequences and key scenes are currently being filmed.

Sharing a clip from the muhurat, the makers wrote, “With auspicious beginnings and a vibrant atmosphere… this is how we began the #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm in Mumbai. On a Mission to bring you the Best of Entertainment.”

A few reports suggesting that both lead actors Salman and Nayanthara have been given strong, performance-driven roles.

Mounted on a grand scale, the film promises action, drama, and a compelling narrative designed for the big screen.

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As filming begins, expectations are already high, with the collaboration shaping up to be one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated releases.

Backed by Dil Raju, the film is produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore, with Rafi Kazi serving as co-producer, further strengthening its grand production backing.

Mounted on a large scale, the film is expected to blend high-octane action with emotional depth, and is already generating significant buzz as one of the most anticipated big-screen spectacles, with a grand theatrical release planned for 2027.

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