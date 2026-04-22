Salman Khan, Nayanthara begin shoot for Vamshi Paidipally–Dil Raju’s action film

The much-awaited collaboration between Salman Khan and Nayanthara has officially gone on floors, with the makers kicking off the shoot in Mumbai. Touted as a high-octane entertainer, the film marks the beginning of an ambitious cinematic journey that brings together star power and large-scale storytelling.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the project unites two powerhouse performers for the first time.

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film—tentatively titled SVC63—began with a traditional muhurtham ceremony before moving into an extensive shooting schedule.

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It was earlier reported that the team has kicked off a month-long schedule on a specially constructed grand set in Mumbai, where major action sequences and key scenes are currently being filmed.