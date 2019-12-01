Salman Khan: My father told me not to worry about Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 20. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 20.

Days ahead of the release of his next, Dabangg 3, superstar Salman Khan has got the soundest advice from his screenwriter-father Salim Khan– not to stress about the film’s fate and to focus on the next one.

At the launch of the film’s song, “Munna Badnaam”, on Saturday evening, Salman was asked the best reaction that he received after the film’s trailer, which dropped early last month.

The Bharat actor shared he was touched by his father’s response. “Our father said, ‘Forget this. Don’t worry.’ My father is very critical of our films. He talks about them to us in a frank manner. So, here also, he told us, ‘Forget this. Don’t stress too much. This shouldn’t mess up with your head. Work harder on the next one.'”

Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudheva and also starring Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Sai Manjrekar, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 20. Post which, Salman will begin Radhe, co-starring Disha Patani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd