Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Salman Khan movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s teaser to release on this date

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Jagapathi Babu among others.

Salman KhanSalman Khan will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Bollywood’s ‘Bhai’ Salman Khan on Monday shared a still from his highly-anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, while announcing that a teaser of the film will be available for viewers to watch on a big screen on January 25, 2023.

The promo will later be released on the internet, on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Salman Khan shared a still in which he was seen staring into the distance intently with a hint of a smile on his face. He captioned the image, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th Jan…”

This means that the Salman Khan-starrer’s teaser will be played during the screening of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Pathaan, which is the comeback vehicle of SRK, will release in cinemas everywhere on January 25. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill. The movie marks both Palak and Shehnaaz’s debut in Bollywood.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film will release everywhere in theatres this Eid.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 13:56 IST
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 13:56 IST
