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Salman Khan’s mother was concerned after his last post about loneliness: ‘How can I be alone?’
Salman Khan assured fans that he's doing okay and insisted that he was just craving for some 'me time' when he posted about loneliness.
Salman Khan broke the internet on Sunday when he shared a shirtless picture of him, flaunting his washboard abs. But it was the fairly cryptic caption, in his inimitable style, that got his fans curious about his mental health. As he talked about choosing between being “alone” or being “lonely”, concerned fans flooded the comment section as they felt that Salman was undergoing a crisis. On Monday night, however, Salman clarified that he is not alone and thanked his fans for their blessings.
He shared, “Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha. How can i be alone when i have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra ever (sic). (I wasn’t talking about myself. How can I be alone when I have such a large, amazing family and friends, and how can I be lonely when I have you guys, your wishes and prayers, I would be the most ungrateful).”
“Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss… Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya. Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar (Just sometimes, I get bored around other people, so just found some me time… This time, there’s no photo for breaking news. My mom is asking, ‘What happened, son?’ Just chill, man),” added Salman on X.
By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do pic.twitter.com/mRlUKD7gjw
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 17, 2026
Relieved fans then took to the comment section to express their joy as he assured them he’s doing okay on the mental health front and was just looking for some ‘me time’. He was surprised that a mundane confession by him made such a hue and cry on the internet, so much so that his mother Salma Khan asked him if everything is okay with him.
Salman, who has never been married and does not have any kids, lives in the same building as his family, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. His father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, lives in another flat of the same building with his wife Salma. Salman’s younger brothers — actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan — also live in the vicinity. While Arbaaz is married to makeup artist Sshura Khan and they have a seven-month daughter Sipaara, Sohail lives all by himself, given his divorce with designer Seema Sachdev in 2022. Salman’s sisters Arpita and her husband Ayush Sharma, and Alvira and her husband Atul Agnihotri also live close by.
Also Read — Amitabh Bachchan says he’s spending sleepless nights at 83: ‘Work is more important than sleep’
Meanwhile, Salman is busy training hard for Vamshi Paidipally’s yet-untitled action thriller, which he’s currently filming in Mumbai. He’ll be paired with Nayanthara for the first time in the movie, slated to release in cinemas on Eid next year. He also awaits the release of his millitary drama Mathrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, in which he stars opposite Chitrangada Singh.
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