Salman Khan’s mother was concerned after his last post about loneliness: ‘How can I be alone?’

Salman Khan broke the internet on Sunday when he shared a shirtless picture of him, flaunting his washboard abs. But it was the fairly cryptic caption, in his inimitable style, that got his fans curious about his mental health. As he talked about choosing between being “alone” or being “lonely”, concerned fans flooded the comment section as they felt that Salman was undergoing a crisis. On Monday night, however, Salman clarified that he is not alone and thanked his fans for their blessings.

He shared, “Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha. How can i be alone when i have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra ever (sic). (I wasn’t talking about myself. How can I be alone when I have such a large, amazing family and friends, and how can I be lonely when I have you guys, your wishes and prayers, I would be the most ungrateful).”