Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Salman Khan’s mother Salma turns 80, Helen dances to her legendary songs. Watch

Salman Khan's sisters Arpita and Alvira hosted a grand birthday party for their mother Salma Khan's 80th birthday.

Harshdeep Kaur- Helen- Arpita and AlviraHarshdeep Kaur shared pictures from Salma Khan's birthday party. (Photos: Harshdeep Kaur/ Instagram)
Bollywood singer and live concert musician Harshdeep Kaur has given glimpses of the birthday celebrations of Salman Khan‘s mother, Salma Khan’s 80th birthday. Harshdeep was invited to the party to perform, and the singer has shared pictures from the celebratory night. She also shared a heartfelt note for Salman’s sisters Arpita and Alvira for hosting her. The Khan family celebrated Salma’s special day at a plush hotel in Chandigarh.

Sharing pictures with Salma, Helen, Arpita and Alvira, Harshdeep wrote, “It felt so special performing for the lovely Salma Khan Ji on her 80th Birthday Celebrations! The sweetest @arpitakhansharma & Alvira being amazing hosts made me feel like a part of the family. Also meeting Helen ji and making her dance on her legendary songs was the cherry on the cake 🥰 Thankful for all the love & warmth 🌹❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic)

Fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, health and beauty expert Deanne Pandey, fashion designer Ashley Rebello and others were present at the party. However, we’re yet to find glimpses of the Khan brothers — Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail — from their mother’s birthday party.

Salma Khan-Deanne Pandey Deanne Pandey shared this picture from Salma Khan’s birthday celebration. (Photo: Deanne Pandey/ Instagram) salma han-Ashley Rebello Ashley Rebello shared a picture with Salma Khan to wish her on her birthday. (Ashley Rebello/ Instagram)
Also read |When Salim Khan spoke about falling in love twice: ‘I wouldn’t recommend it as an ideal way of living’

The Khan family had recently come together to celebrate veteran film writer Salim Khan’s 87th birthday. Arbaaz Khan had shared a family portrait from the get-together. Apart from Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, the photo features Salman’s mother Salma Khan and Salim’s second wife Helen. Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri also feature in the photo.

Salim Khan and Salma tied the knot in 1964. They are parents to Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan. Salim then married Bollywood actor Helen in 1981.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 09:30:26 am
