Salman spends most of his time at Panvel farmhouse: ‘You go there, leave only when Bhai wants’

According to Aayush Sharma, whenever Salman Khan invites someone to his Panvel farmhouse, the family has a standard response.

Actor Aayush Sharma recently gave fans a glimpse into Salman Khan’s life off-screen, sharing one of the funniest inside jokes about the superstar. When asked if the Khan family has any recurring jokes about Salman, Aayush admitted there are plenty, but chose to reveal the “safest” one.

According to Aayush, whenever Salman invites someone to his Panvel farmhouse, the family has a standard response.

During an interview with Lallantop Cinema, recalling the joke, Aayush shared, “Bhai ne farm pe bulaya hai… toh sabka ek takiya kalaam hai, ‘Chalo farm chalte hain.’ Lekin wahan sirf wahi jaata hai jisko bulawa aata hai (Whenever Bhai invites someone to the farmhouse, everyone says, ‘Let’s go to the farm.’ But only those who receive an invitation get to go).”