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Salman spends most of his time at Panvel farmhouse: ‘You go there, leave only when Bhai wants’
Aayush Sharma shared that Salman Khan prefers to spend most of his time at his Panvel farmhouse. He revealed that the family's inside joke is that they get to go there and return only when Bhai decides.
Actor Aayush Sharma recently gave fans a glimpse into Salman Khan’s life off-screen, sharing one of the funniest inside jokes about the superstar. When asked if the Khan family has any recurring jokes about Salman, Aayush admitted there are plenty, but chose to reveal the “safest” one.
According to Aayush, whenever Salman invites someone to his Panvel farmhouse, the family has a standard response.
During an interview with Lallantop Cinema, recalling the joke, Aayush shared, “Bhai ne farm pe bulaya hai… toh sabka ek takiya kalaam hai, ‘Chalo farm chalte hain.’ Lekin wahan sirf wahi jaata hai jisko bulawa aata hai (Whenever Bhai invites someone to the farmhouse, everyone says, ‘Let’s go to the farm.’ But only those who receive an invitation get to go).”
He then laughed and explained that the real joke begins once someone receives the invitation. Aayush revealed that Salman spends most of his time at the farmhouse, adding with a laugh that people know they’ll return only when Salman decides it’s time. “Wahan Bhai zyada time rehte hain. Toh jab farm pe bulate hain… apni marzi se jaoge, lekin wapas tab aaoge jab woh bolenge (Bhai spends most of his time at the farmhouse because Salim saab isn’t there. You can go there on your own, but you’ll come back only when Bhai says you can),” he shared.
ALSO READ: Aayush Sharma says he still can’t call father-in-law Salim Khan ‘Dad’
The light-hearted anecdote left everyone in splits, offering a rare glimpse into the playful banter shared within the Khan family. While Aayush refrained from sharing more personal jokes, he hinted that there are many more stories that are best kept within the family.
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Aayush Sharma recently recalled his first meeting with Salman Khan, revealing that the superstar was brutally honest yet incredibly encouraging. Speaking on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, Aayush shared that after Salman caught him with Arpita Khan and later invited him for a conversation, he candidly admitted he was a struggling actor with no real achievements.
Salman looked at him and said, “You can become an actor,” giving him a confidence boost unlike anything he had experienced before. However, the compliment came with tough love. The actor bluntly told Aayush, “You’re in a bad state. You look like sh*t, you’re not trained enough. Just going to acting school won’t help. You need to work on multiple things.” Salman also jokingly turned to his sister Arpita and quipped, “Kahan se leke aayi hai tu isko?” Aayush said it was Salman’s honesty, belief in his potential, and willingness to guide him that motivated him to pursue acting seriously.
Aayush Sharma made his acting debut with Loveyatri in 2018, a romantic drama backed by Salman Khan Films. He was most recently seen in the action entertainer Ruslaan, which hit theatres in 2024.
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On the personal front, Aayush tied the knot with Arpita Khan in a lavish wedding ceremony at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace in November 2014. The couple are proud parents to two children, son Ahil, born in 2016, and daughter Ayat, who was born in 2019.
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