Salman Khan mobbed by fans for selfies, Shah Rukh Khan dons a new look at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party. See pics and videos

Member of Legislative Assembly Baba Siddique hosted his annual Iftaar party in Mumbai on Sunday. The politician’s Iftaar party, a star-studded affair, took place after two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. This year, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan added the much needed glamour to the bash. It was also attended by Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill, among many others.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is rarely seen in public after his son Aryan Khan’s arrest case and bail last year, returned to the spotlight at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party on Sunday night.

Salman Khan, who was also at this party, while posing for the paps, was mobbed by his fans for selfies. Salman obliged and happily posed for pictures at the venue, Taj Lands End in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Salman had arrived at the Iftaar party with his father, former screenwriter Salim Khan. Later, Shah Rukh Khan made made an appearance at the party looking dapper in a black pathaani suit. SRK also sported a new look, and has chopped off his long tresses that he had maintained for months for his upcoming film Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor has now gone back to getting a neat short haircut. Shah Rukh posed for the paparazzi with Baba Siddique before he made his way to the party. In a video doing the rounds on the internet, the Bollywood superstar is also seen sitting and chatting at the table with the politician.

Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party is quite iconic. It was here that in 2014, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had hugged and buried their differences. Their photos and videos had gone viral on the internet as the duo had hugged and made up. Later, when Salman was asked if he would be spotted with SRK again, Salman had said, “Yeh sab Baba hi kara sakta hai. Yeh sab Iftaar tak hi seemith nahin. Inshallah aap humein aage bhi saath dekh sakte ho!”

The two are expected to share screen-space soon, as Salman has said that he will be seen in SRK’s Pathaan doing an extended cameo and then SRK will also be seen in one of Salman’s upcoming films.

Others who graced the Iftar party included Sana Khan, Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Aamna Sharif, Karan Singh Grover, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Hina Khan, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma.