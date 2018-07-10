Salman Khan meets Rambha during Dabangg Tour Reloaded 2018, gives major Judwaa throwback

Salman Khan met Rambha during Dabangg Tour in Canada. Salman Khan met Rambha during Dabangg Tour in Canada.

Salman Khan along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Prabhudheva and others recently met actor Rambha and her family post their Dabangg Tour Reloaded performance in Canada. While it was a major Judwaa throwback for fans, Salman seemed to have enjoyed the coincidence. In some of the photos, Salman and Rambha were all smiles for the shutterbugs. Salman also posed with Rambha’s daughter.

Meanwhile, the stars are on their way back to Mumbai after performances across the USA and Canada. The month-long tour saw amazing performances from the actors. Salman was seen dancing on his latest chartbusters from Dil Diyan Gallan to Swag Se Swagat. Even the ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Daisy and Sonakshi were not far behind.

As the tour ended, Katrina took to Instagram and shared, “❤️to The entire dabaang team … everybody who came to see the shows 🙏 amazing job by @thejaevents”

Jacqueline shared, “And it’s a wrap!!! Thank you TORONTO 💗💗 Team #dabangg you made this tour so memorable!! Love you 💗 @beingsalmankhan @prabhudheva @katrinakaif @aslisona @shahdaisy @manieshpaul @gururandhawa big shout out to @thejaevents @sohailkhanproductions @sahilpromotions @asimfarooki so amazing to work with!! Here’s to many more to come!!! #dabangg Reloaded!!!! #worldtour”

Check out Rambha and Salman Khan’s photos:

Rambha strikes a pose with Salman Khan. (Photo credit: madhupriya749/Instagram) Rambha strikes a pose with Salman Khan. (Photo credit: madhupriya749/Instagram)

Salman and Rambha have shared screen space in Judwaa. (Photo credit: madhupriya749/Instagram) Salman and Rambha have shared screen space in Judwaa. (Photo credit: madhupriya749/Instagram)

Rambha’s daughter poses with Jacqueline Fernandez. (Picture credit: Glam.mint/Instagram) Rambha’s daughter poses with Jacqueline Fernandez. (Picture credit: Glam.mint/Instagram)

Rambha and Sonakshi Sinha pose for the shutterbugs. (Picture credit: Glam.mint/Instagram) Rambha and Sonakshi Sinha pose for the shutterbugs. (Picture credit: Glam.mint/Instagram)

Rambha and Katrina Kaif. (Picture credit: Allcine gallery/Instagram) Rambha and Katrina Kaif. (Picture credit: Allcine gallery/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha wrote on Twitter, “After 3 weeks and 9 shows, its time to go back home! Gonna miss my stage and everyone i shared it with… until next time #dabanggtourreloaded 👊🏼”

“What a FANTASTIC journey it was…thanks to u all for all the love,” tweeted Maniesh Paul.

