Is Salman Khan married? Actor teases fans in a new video as he says ‘ho gayi’. Watch

When will Salman Khan get married? The actor has tackled this question for years now and continues to answer them even today. On Saturday, the actor shared a hilarious video on his social media platforms which is bound to make his fans and followers even more curious about his relationship status.

The 56-year-old actor in the video clip of this new advertisement is seen in two versions – Hum Aapke Hain Koun’s Prem and his present self. Here a CGI avatar of Prem asks Salman “Aur shaadi (And the wedding)?” To which Salman replies, “Ho gayi (done).” To this, a shocked Prem, asks, “Ho gayi? (It’s done)?”, Then Salman simply smirks.

Recently, a morphed photo of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha has gone viral on the internet. The photo implies that the two have gotten married. “Are you so dumb that you can’t tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture?” reacted Sonakshi on the photo.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Antim with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He will next be seen Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. On Friday, he announced the release date of the film and also shared its teaser. The espionage action thriller, also starring Emraan Hashmi, is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid, next year, April 21, 2023.

In 2022, Salman will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which releases on December 30.