Here’s what Bharat actor Salman Khan is up to in Malta

Salman Khan is a perfect example of a family man. He is busy shooting for his upcoming film Bharat in Malta, but he made sure to take time out for family. Sharing a photo of himself with his mother Salma Khan in Malta, Salman wrote, “With the love of my life.” Salman also shared a video on his Instagram account. In the video, he was seen exploring Malta with his mother Salma. “Exploring #malta ..,” read the video caption.

Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma also shared the video and wrote, “An inspiration to all mothers & their sons.I pray Ahil grows up to take care of me the same way his mamu @beingsalmankhan does of mom 🙏 love love love & only love is what matters #mothersontime.”

Check out Salman’s photos and video from Malta:

Salman Khan was earlier snapped leaving for Malta with mother Salma, sister Alvira Agnihotri and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. See the photos here:

Salman also shared a photo today morning and wrote, “Swachh Bharat toh hum fit… hum fit toh India fit…. then u can do whatever u want to do man.. but don’t trouble your motherland.” Looks like the actor is working really hard on his body for the film. See more photos and videos of Salman here:

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. This is the third collaboration of Salman and Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Previously, Zafar had shared Salman’s look from Bharat. It showed the star entering the stage of The Great Russian Circus on a bike.

See photos of Salman from Bharat sets:

Indianexpress.com has also exclusively learnt that Katrina Kaif will join Salman Khan in Malta. A source close to the development told indianexpress.com, “Priyanka’s shoot dates were mainly in September and October. But now that Katrina will be playing the role of Salman’s love interest, her shoot begins from August in Malta where we will start shooting the first International schedule.”

Bharat is slated to be released on Eid next year.

