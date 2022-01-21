Main Chala teaser: Salman Khan shares first look of music video with Iulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa, watch

Salman Khan on Friday dropped the first teaser of his music video, Main Chala. While actor Pragya Jaiswal will pair up opposite him in the romantic song, Iulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa have given vocals for it and also feature in the video. The video banked by his production house SK Films and T-series will launch on January 22.

In the 20-second video, we see Salman flaunting various looks. While in one he has long hair, he also dons a turban in the video. Pragya, quite a popular name in the Telugu film industry is seen romancing the Bollywood star, looking pretty in a saree.

“Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of #MainChala. Teaser out now. Song releasing on 22nd January. Tune in now!,” Salman captioned the post, while sharing the teaser.

As fans showered the actor with love on his new venture, co-star and friend Sunil Grover also dropped a heart emoji. Composed and written by Shabbir Ahmed, “Main Chala” has been directed by Shabina Khan and Director Gifty. As per sources, Iulia and Pragya will join Khan on Bigg Boss 15 to promote the song during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Yesterday, while sharing a photo wearing a headband, Salman Khan had hinted upon this new project. In his own inimitable witty style, he mentioned how he needs to promote his projects on social media. The superstar wrote, “I have to post commercials and trailers etc … apne hi brands hain na.. Samjhe kya ? Sab sunn raha hoon, I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser . .”

Salman Khan and Romanian actor-model Iulia Vantur have been rumoured to be dating. However, none of them have denied or confirmed the same. The two will be collaborating in a docu-series that will encapsulate Khan’s more than three decades in Bollywood. In an earlier interview, he shared how it was Iulia who came up with the idea of documenting his life.

“My docu-series is Beyond the Star. Iulia had thought of it and I felt it was a good concept. Whoever I have worked with, staff, friends, co-stars, directors, producers will talk about how I was earlier and how I am now. She narrated it to Andre (Timmins, Wiz Films) and he took it to Applause Entertainment and they finalised this. It is a very good project,” the actor told PTI in an interview.