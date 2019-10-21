Maharashtra polls 2019: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, John Abraham and others urge fans to vote

A ton of celebrities came out to vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, the who’s who of Bollywood were seen on the move as they made their way to the polling booth.

A few of them also tweeted pictures of their inked fingers, urging their fans to do their bit as a citizen.

Salman Khan, who will soon be seen in Dabangg 3, tweeted a photo of himself with a caption that said, “Aaj boss buss vote karo . . #VoteKarMaharashtra.”

Voting is not just our right but our duty..Celebration of our Democracy. Please get out n VOTE 🙏🏼👍🏻 #VoteMumbai #VoteKarMaharashtra #महाराष्ट्रविधानसभानिवडणूक #मतदान_करा pic.twitter.com/LgBbc38Ru1 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 21, 2019

Go exercise your right!! Go Vote !!! pic.twitter.com/7UlpZwl3EF — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 21, 2019

Celebrities like film director Onir and Urmila Matondkar also shared posts on their social media handles.

Sunny Deol shared an image of his inked figure and tweeted, “I did ,did you ? #VoteKarMaharashtra #HaryanaAssemblyPolls #VoteMumbai #VoteKar.”

Other Bollywood actors like Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Genelia D’Souza and Madhuri Dixit Nene also shared pictures of themselves post casting their votes.