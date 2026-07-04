Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi not stuck with censor board: ‘Film not submitted yet’

Multiple reports surrounding the release of Salman Khan’s upcoming military drama Maatrubhumi May War Rest in Peace have been circulating for weeks, with speculation ranging from reshoots and script changes to an alleged delay in its certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, Salman Khan Films (SKF) has now issued a statement on the issue. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film wrapped filming in September 2025. Despite completing production months ago, the film is yet to receive an official release date, fuelling speculation about its status.

Putting the rumours to rest, Salman Khan’s production house clarified on Saturday that the film has not even been submitted to the CBFC for certification, making reports of the board withholding its clearance factually incorrect. Sharing an official statement on Instagram, SKF wrote, “Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless.”