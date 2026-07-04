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Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi not stuck with censor board: ‘Film not submitted yet’
Salman Khan's production house has issued a statement dismissing reports claiming that Maatrubhumi May War Rest in Peace's certification has been withheld by the CBFC.
Multiple reports surrounding the release of Salman Khan’s upcoming military drama Maatrubhumi May War Rest in Peace have been circulating for weeks, with speculation ranging from reshoots and script changes to an alleged delay in its certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, Salman Khan Films (SKF) has now issued a statement on the issue. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film wrapped filming in September 2025. Despite completing production months ago, the film is yet to receive an official release date, fuelling speculation about its status.
Putting the rumours to rest, Salman Khan’s production house clarified on Saturday that the film has not even been submitted to the CBFC for certification, making reports of the board withholding its clearance factually incorrect. Sharing an official statement on Instagram, SKF wrote, “Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless.”
The statement further added, “We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only.”
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The clarification comes after several reports claimed that Maatrubhumi had undergone script revisions and reshoots, and that its certification had been put on hold by the CBFC. The film was initially expected to arrive in theatres in April after being postponed. More recent reports suggested that the Salman Khan-starrer could be released during the Independence Day weekend in August. However, the makers are yet to announce an official release date.
About the film
Also starring Chitrangada Singh, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was originally announced as Battle of Galwan before being retitled. The film is loosely based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor’s 2022 non-fiction book India’s Most Fearless, which chronicles the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.
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