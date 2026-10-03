Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi gets NOC from I&B Ministry after making significant changes: report

It seems Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace may finally be headed for the big screen, but only after undergoing significant changes to its original story and treatment of the India-China conflict. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cleared the revised version of the Salman Khan-starrer for a theatrical release, with the film now awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

A source quoted by the publication claimed that officials were satisfied with the new version submitted by the makers and subsequently issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The new version of the film based on the Galwan Attack reportedly sheds positive light on India-China relationship after the Ministry of Defence allegedly had their reservations about the film’s original content. “The officials of the I&B Ministry are now satisfied with the new version of Maatrubhumi submitted by the makers. Hence, they gave an NOC to the war saga last week. This means that the film can now be made available for public consumption,” the source told the publication.

The source further claimed that Salman is eyeing November 13 for the film’s theatrical release, a week after Diwali. However, the date is not officially confirmed yet and will depend on the CBFC certification process. If the film clears the certification process this month, the makers could reportedly target the November 13 release date, which is a week after the release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana.

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The reported clearance comes after substantial changes to Maatrubhumi. The film was initially announced as Battle of Galwan and was based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Reports have previously said that the makers undertook reshoots and altered portions of the film following concerns over its treatment of the India-China conflict.

According to the latest Bollywood Hungama report, the new version is “highly altered” compared to the original and now also depicts India-China relations in a positive light.

Why was Maatrubhumi delayed?

Maatrubhumi had been in limbo for months because of the sensitivity surrounding its subject. The film’s teaser, released when it was still titled Battle of Galwan, showed Salman playing Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who died during the Galwan clash along with 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment.

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The teaser attracted criticism from Chinese state-backed media. Global Times accused the film of distorting facts and fuelling anti-China sentiment. The Ministry of External Affairs subsequently said in January that it had “no role in such ventures.”

The film was subsequently renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace in March. Director Apoorva Lakhia told the Hindustan Times that title change was not an overnight decision and that both Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi had been registered from the beginning. He explained that the makers eventually felt the film was not merely about a battle but also about “humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight.”

Reports later suggested that the makers also toned down the film’s battlefield and anti-China elements, with reshoots and patchwork taking place in Mumbai. The issue was particularly relevant because the CBFC’s newly issued certification guidelines state that films should not strain “friendly relations with foreign States.”

Maatrubhumi was postponed indefinitely

Maatrubhumi was initially scheduled for release in April but was subsequently postponed indefinitely. The makers later eyed other release windows, including the Independence Day weekend, but those plans did not materialise, sparking reports that the film was facing clearance issues with the CBFC.

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In July, Salman Khan Films also denied reports that the film was facing problems with the CBFC, saying that the movie had not yet been submitted to the board for certification.

Now, with the reported government clearance of the revised version, the next major step is the CBFC process. Whether Maatrubhumi manages to complete certification in time for a November 13 release remains to be seen.