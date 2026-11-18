Salman Khan’s much-delayed film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has finally received its censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, which also stars Chitrangda Singh, has been granted a UA 16+ rating, according to the CBFC website. The certificate was issued by the board’s Mumbai regional office on November 18.

As per the certification details, Maatrubhumi‘s runtime is of 2 hours, 34 minutes and 12 seconds. The Salman Khan-film has been certified under the Hindi language category, with Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited listed as both its producer and applicant.

The CBFC has described Maatrubhumi as an epic of courage being fought on two fronts. Its official plot summary reads: “Maatrubhumi is an epic of courage on two fronts. Col. Sandeep risks everything defending his country, while his beloved wife holds the family together, shielding him from its struggles. He protects the nation she gives him the strength to serve India. Two battles, one country, one haunting question: can war ever rest in peace?”