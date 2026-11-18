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Salman Khan’s much-delayed film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has finally received its censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, which also stars Chitrangda Singh, has been granted a UA 16+ rating, according to the CBFC website. The certificate was issued by the board’s Mumbai regional office on November 18.
As per the certification details, Maatrubhumi‘s runtime is of 2 hours, 34 minutes and 12 seconds. The Salman Khan-film has been certified under the Hindi language category, with Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited listed as both its producer and applicant.
The CBFC has described Maatrubhumi as an epic of courage being fought on two fronts. Its official plot summary reads: “Maatrubhumi is an epic of courage on two fronts. Col. Sandeep risks everything defending his country, while his beloved wife holds the family together, shielding him from its struggles. He protects the nation she gives him the strength to serve India. Two battles, one country, one haunting question: can war ever rest in peace?”
From Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi: The film’s name game
Initially announced as Battle of Galwan, the film was said to be inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley’s clash between Indians and the Chinese troops. It was in March 2026, the makers changed the film’s title to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The change came amid reports of attracting criticism from Chinese state-backed media outlets. The subject also became particularly sensitive given the diplomatic relationship between India and China. There were also reports of Salman Khan succumbing to the government’s pressure of altering the script to maintain harmony with China. However, Salman quashed the rumours at the trailer launch of the film on November 6. He said, “There was one narrative which was wrong. When the Censor Board and all the other agencies saw it, they didn’t think anything was wrong with the film. This film has come out without any cuts. So, thank you to all the ministries, the censor board.”
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Multiple release delays and questions over censor clearance
Salman also attributed the delays to the extensive visual effects work and Chitrangda Singh‘s injury, which affected the original shooting schedule. He explained that the team did not want to compromise on the visual quality of the film.
Maatrubhumi was initially expected to arrive in cinemas on November 20, but the release date was pushed once again. The makers have now locked December 4, 2026, for its theatrical release. With the CBFC certificate now issued, the film has crossed another important hurdle ahead of its much-awaited theatrical outing.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film features Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.