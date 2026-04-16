Salman Khan eyes August 15 release for Maatrubhumi, but film’s fate hanging after title change, reshoots

Apoorva Lakhia’s military drama Maatrubhumi, starring Salman Khan, wrapped up shoot back in September last year, but it’s nowhere close to release till now. Initially scheduled to see light of the day in April, the film has now been indefinitely pushed. The delay comes in the form of a strategic shift the makers chose to undertake after the film grabbed eyeballs for its anti-China rhetoric.

Maatrubhumi was initially titled Battle of Galwan. A teaser was dropped in December last year, which showcased Salman’s character of a soldier leading the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in May 2020. Clashes at the Galwan Valley in June that year resulted in a severe strain in ties between India and China. Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the Galwan Valley clashes.

In February 2021, China officially acknowledged that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in the clashes though it is widely believed that the death toll on the Chinese side was much higher. Khan essays the role of Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who laid down his life along with 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment during the clash.

The teaser drew criticism from China’s Global Times. The newspaper claimed the movie to be a cinematic exaggeration and blamed it for distorting facts. It claimed that no film can shake the territorial dominance of China. While the Ministry of External Affairs claimed in January that it “has no role in such ventures”, the title was changed to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace last month, named after Arijit Singh’s popular patriotic song in the film.

Troubles not over for Maatrubhumi

Owing to the change in title, the makers had to undertake an overall strategic shift. “Since the mention of the Battle of Galwan has ruffled many feathers, the aim is now to avoid any more such controversy. So, there’s no direct mention of China. It’s like how Pakistan was referred to as ‘padosi mulk’ back when the relationship between the two neighbouring nations was looking up. Unlike Dhurandhar, which lived, breathed, and then ate up Pakistan, Salman’s film can’t afford that because China isn’t in the same place as Pakistan for India,” said a source close to the development.

While reshoots are now being done in Mumbai, including patchwork shoot, there’s an overall toning down of the battlefield aspect. Salman and the crew shot extensively for 45 days last month in August-September in the tricky terrain of Ladakh, but a lot has transpired then. “Besides the ever evolving India-China relationship, there’s also the death of actor Prashant Tamang, who played the chief antagonist in the film. He was a key part of some hugely mounted sequences shot in Ladakh,” claims another source.

Now, after missing the April release date, Salman is eyeing the Independence Day weekend for Maatrubhumi. Rajkumar Santoshi’s period drama Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, and produced by Aamir Khan, has already locked that date. But there’s no official announcement from Salman Khan Films yet because even after the reshoots, there remains a long process to get the CBFC certification.

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Since it’s a geopolitically sensitive subject, the makers of Maatrubhumi will have to show their film to the Indian Army and the Ministry of Defence and get their approvals first before it can present those and apply for certification to the Central Board of Film Certification. “It’s a long road ahead, but the team is determined to get the film out in theatres and not settle for any OTT route. In any case, even a film going for an OTT release has to get CBFC certificate. So might as well stick to a theatrical outing, as planned earlier,” states a source.