Loveyatri row: No coercive action against Salman Khan, says Supreme Court

Loveyatri was the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/ Instagram) Loveyatri was the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/ Instagram)

The Supreme Court on Friday said that no coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan on a complaint filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by producing Bollywood movie Loveyatri.

Several private criminal complaints were filed in 2018 against the movie alleging that its title Loveratri has hurt the religious sentiment of Hindus.

The film’s title was later changed to Loveyatri by the producers keeping in mind that Loveratri sounded like ‘Navratri’.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveyatri stars Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor among others. The film hit screens on October 5, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App