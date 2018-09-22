Follow Us:
Saturday, September 22, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

FIR against Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and others on Bihar court order

An FIR has been filed against Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Abhiram Minawala, Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy for the title of the film Loveyatri, which was earlier called Loveratri.

By: PTI | Muzaffarpur (bihar) | Published: September 22, 2018 9:18:32 am
fir against salman khan loveratri An FIR has been filed against Salman Khan and 5 others associated with the film Loveyatri.
Related News

An FIR was lodged here Friday against Bollywood actor Salman Khan and others associated with his upcoming home production Loveratri, the title of which was changed to Loveyatri a few days ago. The case was lodged at the Mithanpura police station here in pursuance of an order passed by Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (East) Shailendra Rai on September 12.

The court had passed the order on the complaint of an advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha who had alleged that the title of the movie made fun of the holy festival of Navaratri. He had also alleged that the promos of the movie suggested that it contained vulgarity and could hurt sentiments.

Salman Khan, who is producing the movie slated for release on October 5, had announced on Twitter a few days ago that the movie’s title has been changed from Loveratri to Loveyatri.

Besides Salman, those named in the FIR are lead pair Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, director Abhiram Minawala and character artistes Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy, Mithanpura SHO Vijay Rai said.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Watch Now
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Buzzing Now
Advertisement