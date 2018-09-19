Salman Khan’s next production venture Loveratri is LoveYatri now

Aayush Sharma’s debut film is called LoveYatri now. Aayush Sharma’s debut film is called LoveYatri now.

Salman Khan’s production venture Loveratri has been renamed to LoveYatri. The development has come in response to the controversy over the film’s title. The title of the Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer was a play on the word Navratri which is celebrated by Hindus for nine days.

Tweeting about the change in the title of the film, Salman wrote, “This is not a spelling mistake… #loveyatri #lovetakesover…” Along with the tweet, the actor also shared a new poster featuring brother-in-law Aayush and debutante Warina.

A source close to the development said, “Taking into consideration the concerns from the Censor Board and sensitivity of Karni Sena towards the title of the film, the makers decided to release the film as LoveYatri. Producer Salman Khan decided to opt for a change in title considering the safety and best interest of his audience.”

Also read | Gujarat HC: PIL seeks ban on ‘Loveratri’ produced by Salman’s kin

Set in Gujarat, the film also stars Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor and will hit screens on October 5, 2018. Earlier, while defending the previous title of his home production, Salman said, “It is a beautiful title. There is nothing more beautiful than love, so it is called Loveratri. It is not demeaning any culture.”

A complaint was also filed against Salman and others associated with the film in a Bihar court under IPC sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 153 (want only giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153B (assertions, imputations prejudicial to national integration) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd