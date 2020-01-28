Follow Us:
Salman Khan loses cool, snatches fan’s phone at Goa airport

By: PTI | Panaji | Published: January 28, 2020 4:54:59 pm
Salman Khan kick 2 films The incident happened at Goa airport.

Irked by the behaviour of a fan who tried to click a selfie with him at the Goa airport, Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday snatched his mobile phone.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, a man can be seen approaching Khan and trying to click a selfie when the actor was walking out of the airport.

Annoyed, Khan can be seen snatching the mobile phone from the man, who was later identified as a ground staff working for an airlines.

“No formal complaint is lodged but when the video went viral, we inquired about the incident and confirmed it,” said a senior official of the airport.

When contacted, Airport Police Inspector Sagar Ekoskar said no formal complaint was lodged.

