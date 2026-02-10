‘Salman Khan has Lord Ganesha at his home, respects our culture,’ Maharashtra Deputy CM defends actor’s presence at RSS event

Salman Khan recently attended ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’ in Mumbai, triggering criticism from some quarters. However, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has now said that Salman’s presence at the event must not be politicised.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde said, “Salman Khan attending the RSS event or not attending it—what kind of question is this, and isn’t Salman Khan an Indian citizen? Salman Khan is an Indian citizen; he has Lord Ganesha at his home, does everything, respects our culture, and his family does too.” He added, “I don’t see anything wrong with Salman Khan attending the program of Mohan Bhagwat. It is appropriate, and since he is a Mumbai resident, we shouldn’t politicise his attendance at a Mumbai event.”