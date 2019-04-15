Salman Khan looks intense in brand new poster of Bharat

Toggle Menu
Bharat marks yet another collaboration of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar. The director-actor duo previously joined hands on movies like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat is scheduled for a June 5 release.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday took to social media to share a brand new poster of his upcoming period drama Bharat. The poster shows an ageing Salman.

The actor shared the poster with a caption that read, “Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain! #Bharat.”

Apart from a greying and bespectacled Salman Khan, the poster also mentions the year 2010, seemingly to inform the audience of the year the actor dons this specific avatar. After all, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is a period movie.

This is not the first look of the movie, as Salman himself has previously shared a few stills from the sets of Bharat.

The film, which is an adaptation of the South Korean hit Ode to My Father, also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in significant parts. It has been jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan.

