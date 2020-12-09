Salman Khan’s look in Antim unveiled, watch teaser

Antim: The Final Truth has begun production. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/Instagram)

The first look of Salman Khan from his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth is out. The actor is reportedly playing the role of a Sikh policeman in Antim.

The teaser shows Salman swaggering towards a vegetable market.

The look was revealed by Aayush Sharma, the husband of Salman’s sister Arpita Khan, through his Instagram account. The Loveyatri actor captioned the video, “Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan.”

Aayush is also part of the film’s cast.

Directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is an adaptation of the ZEE5 Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern.

Salman Khan was last seen in the third installment in the Dabangg franchise, Dabangg 3, in which he reprised the iconic role of Chulbul Pandey.

Currently, he is awaiting the release of the actioner Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is directed by Prabhudeva. A remake of the South Korean movie Veteran, it also stars Disha Patani, Megha Akash, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

