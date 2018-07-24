Is this Salman Khan’s look in Bharat?

Salman Khan is currently working on Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Salman Khan is currently working on Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.

Salman Khan has started working on Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The director-actor duo, after giving hits like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, has once again come together for the period drama about a man’s journey over a span of seventy years of Indian history. Owing to the film’s narrative, Dabangg Khan will be sporting various looks and one of them has already been shared by Salman’s stylist Ashley Rebello.

Ashley shared a photo of Salman on Instagram and captioned it, “Sk in Bharat one day down many more to go / @beingsalmankhan.” Going by the caption, it can be said that this is the actor’s look in the movie. There’s nothing special about the photo since Salman’s appears to be his normal self, sporting a black t-shirt and a leather jacket, but it is being said that the 52-year-old actor has undergone a transformation for his role in the movie.

Ali Abbas Zafar informed the audience about Bharat going on floors on Sunday with a tweet. He wrote, “So here we are together again…. @Bharat_TheFilm begins its shoot today. May god bless us @BeingSalmanKhan @priyankachopra @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @atulreellife @TSeries.”

Bharat is an official remake of the 2014 Korean blockbuster Ode to My Father. A source had earlier informed indianexpress.com, “We begin shooting an important sequence that has a circus set up. Since Ali Abbas Zafar is very specific about the details, he roped in Bulgarian gymnasts who will be performing acrobatic moves in this sequence. We will be shooting with Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. Ali has roped in South Korean action director SeaYoung Oh who has earlier worked with Shah Rukh Khan on Fan.”

Apart from Salman, the film is supported by an ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Varun Sharma. Just like his other films, Salman has booked the festival of Eid for Bharat as well. The film is being produced by his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

