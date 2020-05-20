Salman Khan news on May 20

Salman Khan is currently at his Panvel farmhouse. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram) Salman Khan is currently at his Panvel farmhouse. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has his critics, but few in good conscience can deny his appeal to millions of Indians. He is one of the few Bollywood stars whose very presence in a movie is enough to start a buzz about it. And if he is starring as a lead in a film, one can be certain that that film is going to be a blockbuster.

The Bhai of Bollywood, as he is known by his army of fans, has a public persona of a macho man with a good heart, and pretty much every character he has played for more than a decade has resembled that persona.

And it has worked wonders for him. In the list of top 20 highest-grossing Hindi films ever, he has an impressive six films. His character Chulbul Pandey, a cop who is basically a superhero, has been firmly established in the zeitgeist of the 21st century as one of modern cinema’s most popular characters.

