Salman Khan news on May 20

Wednesday, May 20, 2020
COVID19
May 20, 2020
Salman Khan is currently at his Panvel farmhouse.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has his critics, but few in good conscience can deny his appeal to millions of Indians. He is one of the few Bollywood stars whose very presence in a movie is enough to start a buzz about it. And if he is starring as a lead in a film, one can be certain that that film is going to be a blockbuster.

The Bhai of Bollywood, as he is known by his army of fans, has a public persona of a macho man with a good heart, and pretty much every character he has played for more than a decade has resembled that persona.

And it has worked wonders for him. In the list of top 20 highest-grossing Hindi films ever, he has an impressive six films. His character Chulbul Pandey, a cop who is basically a superhero, has been firmly established in the zeitgeist of the 21st century as one of modern cinema’s most popular characters.

10:45 (IST)20 May 2020
Salman Khan pays a visit to Mumbai house, checks on his parents

After staying in his Panvel farmhouse for almost 60 days during the lockdown, Salman Khan reportedly visited Galaxy apartments in Bandra, to check on his parents. According to Mumbai Mirror, Salman was in Mumbai for a few hours, before returning to his farmhouse. The report mentioned that the actor maintained social distancing guidelines and had taken the required permissions.

On the work front, Salman Khan has Radhe and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty. While the shooting of Radhe has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is yet to go on the floors.

