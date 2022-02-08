Salman Khan lies down on mom Salma Khan’s lap, shares selfie: ‘Ma ki godh, Jannat…’

Actor Salman Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself lying on his mother Salma Khan’s lap. In the photo, Salman Khan wore a green coloured T-shirt, while Salma wore a blue and white kurta as she sat on a bed and smiled at the camera.

Salman captioned the photo, “Maa ki godh …. Jannat (Mother’s lap. Heaven).” The photo received much love from fans who commented with heart emojis. Salman is the son of screenwriter-actor Salim Khan and Salma Khan. Salman shares a close relationship with his mother Salma.

Salim Khan married Helen in 1981. In an interview to Filmfare in 1990, Salman Khan said that his mother was ‘the best thing’ that had ever happened to him and it took a while to accept Helen. However, the bitterness eventually faded and Salman accepted the new family dynamics. Salman called his family a ‘closed fist’ in the same interview.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3.