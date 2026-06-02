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Salman Khan sends legal notice to Kala Hiran makers, producer alleges ‘intimidation’
Salman Khan has allegedly sent a legal notice to the makers of the film Kala Hiran for violating his personality rights.
Salman Khan has reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers of Kala Hiran, a film allegedly inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, alleging that this is a “gross violation of personality rights.” The movie has been directed by Bharata Srinate and produced by Amit Jani. As per India Today, the legal notice seeks an immediate removal of posters and other promotional materials related to the film.
Previously, the makers had released a poster of the film where a man can be seen posing with a gun. He is seen wearing a bracelet that is often associated with Salman. The poster declared the movie’s teaser would release on June 20. The makers have claimed that the film is inspired by real-life legal battles.
Amit Jani took to social media and claimed that Salman Khan had sent him a legal notice with regard to Kala Hiran. “Salman Khan is intimidating people associated with Kala Hiran with a legal notice. The motive of this notice is that people get scared in the face of his stardom and glamour.” He then attached a screenshot of the alleged legal notice.
SCREEN reached out to Salman Khan and his team. They are yet to respond to the queries.
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The blackbuck poaching case started in 1998 when Salman Khan, along with a few other celebrities, was accused of killing the endangered animal in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain. At the time, the BIshnoi community filed a complaint against the actor. Salman was first arrested in 1998, but was granted bail later. 20 years later, a trial court sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment. He was later granted bail by a Sessions Court. In 2022, Rajasthan High Court allowed the transfer petition of the case.
In 2024, two men fired shots outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. The Mumbai police claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing. In a 2025 interaction with the media, Salman addressed the many threats that he had allegedly received from Bishnoi’s gang and said, “Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai. Kabhi kabhi itne logon ko saath mein leke chalna padta hai, bas wohi problem ho jaati hai. (God, Allah, everything depends on Him. It’s predetermined how long I’ll live. That’s it. Sometimes, I have to be escorted by so many security officials, that causes a problem).”
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