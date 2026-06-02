Salman Khan sends legal notice to Kala Hiran makers, producer alleges ‘intimidation’

Salman Khan has reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers of Kala Hiran, a film allegedly inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, alleging that this is a “gross violation of personality rights.” The movie has been directed by Bharata Srinate and produced by Amit Jani. As per India Today, the legal notice seeks an immediate removal of posters and other promotional materials related to the film.

Previously, the makers had released a poster of the film where a man can be seen posing with a gun. He is seen wearing a bracelet that is often associated with Salman. The poster declared the movie’s teaser would release on June 20. The makers have claimed that the film is inspired by real-life legal battles.