Salman Khan launches Assam flood relief drive, Alia Bhatt urges India to support victims

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt have extended their support to flood-hit Assam. While Salman has launched a phased relief campaign to provide food, medicines and essential supplies, Alia took to social media to urge citizens to contribute to relief efforts, highlighting the recurring nature of the crisis.

With Assam battling one of its worst flood disasters in recent years, Bollywood celebrities have stepped forward to support relief efforts.

Actor Salman Khan has launched a multi-phase humanitarian initiative through his charitable foundation, Being Human, while Alia Bhatt has appealed to people across the country to extend help to those affected by the crisis.

According to a source close to the actor, who confirmed the development to India Today Digital, the humanitarian initiative is being carried out through Being Human and focuses on both immediate assistance and long-term rehabilitation.

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The first phase of the campaign has already begun, with volunteers distributing ready-to-eat food packets and other essential supplies in flood-affected areas. In the coming weeks, the initiative will expand to include ration kits, temporary shelter assistance and support for rebuilding schools and hospitals damaged by the floods.

Apart from food supplies, the relief effort also includes the distribution of medicines, drinking water, sanitary pads and mosquito repellents to families struggling in the affected regions. The campaign aims to provide comprehensive support to people as they rebuild their lives following the disaster.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt used her social media platform to urge people not to overlook the humanitarian crisis. Sharing details of the devastation, Alia posted on her Instagram story, “Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time. More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock… and for some, even the people they love. ”

She added, “It happens every year and it still catches us off guard. Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it’ll need support for the long road to recovery.If you’ve been wondering how you can help, I’ll be sharing a few ways we can support relief efforts over the next few days, through organisations working on the ground. #CircleOfHope.”

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(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Several celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Papon and Adil Hussain, have been using social media to raise awareness about the crisis in Assam.

Bhumi, with her organisation, Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF), has also been helping the people of Assam. She has also shared many videos on social media.

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Assam Flood Situation

Assam has been battling one of its worst flood spells since mid-July after relentless monsoon rains and an upstream cloudburst triggered widespread flooding across the state. Although intermittent flooding began in late April, the situation deteriorated sharply around July 18-19, with Upper Assam emerging as the worst-affected region.

The floods displaced lakhs of residents, claimed dozens of lives and caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.