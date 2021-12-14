‘Sushmita Sen, totally killing it’: Salman Khan shares Aarya 2 billboard, she thanks ‘jaan meri’

Salman Khan on Monday took to his social media platforms to laud his Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya co-star Sushmita Sen for her comeback series Aarya 2. Salman shared a picture of a hoarding of season 2 of Aarya in Mumbai and wrote, “Arre wah Sush how nice u looking ya . Totally killing it . So happy for u . @sushmitasen47.”

The picture of the hoarding that Salman shared showcases Sushmita’s intense look in the show. Sushmita, who made her acting comeback with Aarya in 2020, received a lot of love for her performance.

Responding to Salman’s Instagram post about her, Sushmita commented, “Thank you sooooooo much Jaan Meri. Generous & loving as always. #cherished.”

The Sushmita Sen-led crime thriller Aarya launched last year amid the pandemic. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the slick nine-episode show tells the story of Aarya (Sushmita), who due to unforeseen circumstances, transforms from a homemaker to fierce don. Fans were happy to see Sushmita in an action-packed role, and they have been waiting for Aarya 2 ever since. The show is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Salman and Sushmita have shared screen-space in films like Biwi No 1, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

On the work front, Salman recently wrapped up his Da-Bangg tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He will soon resume shooting Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.