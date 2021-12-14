scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
MUST READ

‘Sushmita Sen, totally killing it’: Salman Khan shares Aarya 2 billboard, she thanks ‘jaan meri’

Salkan Khan expressed joy on seeing Sushmita Sen's show, Aarya 2's hoarding in Mumbai on Monday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
December 14, 2021 2:15:22 pm
salman khan- sushmita sen- aarya 2Salman Khan appreciated Sushmita for making a comaback with Aarya. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Salman Khan on Monday took to his social media platforms to laud his Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya co-star Sushmita Sen for her comeback series Aarya 2. Salman shared a picture of a hoarding of season 2 of Aarya in Mumbai and wrote, “Arre wah Sush how nice u looking ya . Totally killing it . So happy for u . @sushmitasen47.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The picture of the hoarding that Salman shared showcases Sushmita’s intense look in the show. Sushmita, who made her acting comeback with Aarya in 2020, received a lot of love for her performance.

Responding to Salman’s Instagram post about her, Sushmita commented, “Thank you sooooooo much Jaan Meri. Generous & loving as always. #cherished.”

The Sushmita Sen-led crime thriller Aarya launched last year amid the pandemic. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the slick nine-episode show tells the story of Aarya (Sushmita), who due to unforeseen circumstances, transforms from a homemaker to fierce don. Fans were happy to see Sushmita in an action-packed role, and they have been waiting for Aarya 2 ever since. The show is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Salman and Sushmita have shared screen-space in films like Biwi No 1, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

On the work front, Salman recently wrapped up his Da-Bangg tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He will soon resume shooting Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kangana Ranaut, Neha Kakkar, Nia Sharma: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement