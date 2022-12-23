Salman Khan slams Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan for using abusive language in Bigg Boss 16 house: ‘Why should your mother, sister suffer…?’

Salman Khan is one of the biggest mass entertainers of our times, however, when it comes to him hosting Bigg Boss, there are moments when he has to get stern and ensure the participants get his message. Salman often schools the reality show’s contestants when they are seen crossing the line with their behaviour in the Bigg Boss house.

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 Shukrawar Ka Vaar promo, Salman is seen losing his cool as he tries to sort out the fight between contestants Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and MC Stan during the behind-the-wall nomination task. Salman is seen schooling Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan for talking badly about each other’s parents.

In the promo Salman seems to be angry as he takes on Shalin Bhanot for his crude behaviour. He is seen telling Shalin and MC Square, “why should your mother and sister suffer because of your behaviour and abusive language?”. He also asked Shalin to not act over smart in front of him. The last time when MC Stan got involved in physical fight with Shalin, he was eliminated for four weeks.

After Salman schooled the two of them, Shalin and MC Stan apologised to him. Responding to their apology, Salman tells them, “You guys are bringing your level down by stooping so low,” and asked them to keep their behaviour in check.

Apart from Salman losing his cool and schooling Shalin and MC Stan, the highlight of the Shukrawaar Ka Vaar will be Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza appearing in the Bigg Boss house to promote their upcoming film Ved. The Marathi film marks Riteish’s debut as a filmmaker. The three are seen sharing the stage and dancing on Ved Laglay, a song from the film where Salman is seen matching steps with Riteish. The superstar appears in a cameo role in the film releasing in theatres on December 30.