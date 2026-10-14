Salman Khan says he will have children one day, opens up about staying unmarried: ‘My decision’

Renowned director-producer Karan Johar is back with his iconic chat show, Koffee With Karan, for the ninth and final time, and Salman Khan inaugurated the latest edition on Wednesday, October 14. As the Bollywood superstar sat down on the couch, he opened up about his wish to have kids and said that “kids will come into the picture one day.”

On the show, the 60-year-old actor also revealed why he is fiercely private about his personal life. As the conversation progressed, the superstar shared that he hopes to be a father someday and explained why he has never married — a hot topic in Bollywood circles for decades.

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Salman Khan explains his ‘I’m a virgin’ comment

When Karan brought up the topic of marriage, Salman said, “I am doing fine.” In a nod to Koffee With Karan Season 4, Karan asked, “Are you still a virgin?” During his appearance on the show back then, Salman had said, “Yes, I’m a virgin,” which went viral.

Explaining why he made that statement, Salman shared this time, “That was my way of saying I don’t want to talk about it. You keep saying ‘you are dating so-and-so,’ but you never know if that person is actually the one you are going to end up with. Then that person might go ahead and marry someone else.”

He continued, “Ever since I was 15 or 16… this is something I learned from my father (veteran screenwriter Salim Khan)… I never wanted to talk about my personal life in public. The bedroom is the bedroom, while the living room is the entire country. What should stay in the bedroom shouldn’t reach the living room.”

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Drawing a parallel with his own life, Karan pointed out that he sometimes feels lonely because he doesn’t have a partner and asked Salman if he, too, wishes to have someone he can call his own. “But you have children, and you have your mother. You are fortunate. You become lonely only when nobody wants to be with you. I don’t think that’s the case,” Salman told the filmmaker.

Salman Khan shares his plans of having children

When Karan asked if he was missing out on being a father, Salman replied, “I do want to have children at some point. That’s the most amazing thing, and I was very happy when you had children. So, you can never say you are lonely; you have two beautiful children.”

“Nobody stopped me from getting married; I stopped myself. So, you cannot complain that ‘this is what I wanted and the whole world went against me, which is why I couldn’t be with a partner.’ I can’t blame anyone because it was my decision, and I am happy with it. But yes, kids will come into the picture one day.”

Salman Khan will next be seen in director Apoorva Lakhia’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.