Salman Khan kisses Sangeeta Bijlani on forehead, tells her ‘I love you’ as she leaves from his birthday party. Watch video

Actor Salman Khan’s birthday party held at sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house in Mumbai saw the who’s who of the Hindi film industry in attendance. The actor ditched his usual plan of celebrating his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse this time around but he made sure to make his close friends feel special on his birthday. Actor-model Sangeeta Bijlani also came for the birthday bash and received special treatment from Salman as she left the event.

A video from the party shared on social media shows Salman seeing off Sangeeta. In the video, he kissed her on the forehead before she sat in her car and told her, “I love you.” He also stopped his bodyguard Shera from opening the car’s door for her and chose to do it himself. As a paparazzo shared the video on Instagram, a user commented saying, “Purana pyaar..” Another user added, “Love how he is so loyal and respects everyone who came across his life.”

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani not only dated for over a decade, but were also on the verge of getting married. Sangeeta eventually married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quit Bollywood. Now, she and Salman remain on cordial terms.

Speaking to Times of India, Sangeeta earlier shared how she’s managed to keep in touch with the Tiger 3 star all these years. “Connections don’t break. Connections never go away. The love between your partners, school friends never go away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point, you evolve,” Sangeeta said.

Salman Khan’s birthday bash was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan who arrived fashionably late. Both the actors hugged each other as SRK left. Other guests at the bash included Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hegde.