Salman Khan’s Kick 2 release date revealed

Kick 2, starring superstar Salman Khan, will release in December 2021, director Sajid Nadiadwala has revealed.

Nadiadwala said he will soon finish the script of the much-awaited sequel to 2014 blockbuster Kick.

But before Kick 2 hits the screens, Salman and Nadiadwala will return for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, slated for Eid 2021 release.

“I had started writing this film even before I started with ‘Kick 2’. Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels just like our ‘Judwaa’ days back then. ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

“We are yet to lock the female co-star post which we will start working on the shoot dates. ‘Kick 2’ will happen in December 2021, I am in a process to finish writing the script,” he added.

The filmmaker last September said that Kick 2 will not be releasing on Eid 2020.

Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali will be written and produced by Nadiadwala and Farhad Samjhi will direct.

