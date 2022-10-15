Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 delayed till Diwali 2023. See new poster

Actor Salman Khan took to social media to announce a new release date for the much-awaited Tiger 3. The film, which was earlier supposed to release on 21 April, 2023, on the festival of Eid, will now hit the theatres on Diwali 2023, in three languages.

Tiger 3 reunites Salman and actor Katrina Kaif. They will reprise their roles of Tiger and Zoya from Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film will also have a cameo by actor Shah Rukh Khan. While the previous two films were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, respectively, the third film is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman took to his social media to make the announcement, and to share a new poster.

The poster shows a close-up of Salman’s face, with the focus on his eye. Tiger seems to be aiming a shot at someone. The actor captioned his post, “Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf”

Check out Salman’s post –

Katrina also uploaded the same poster with the same caption. Fans have praised Salman and Katrina’s chemistry in the previous two films and expressed their excitement about the third film with endless comments and emojis.

In March this year, Salman had announced Tiger 3’s release date as Eid 2023. He has made the announcement through his social media account with a special video. He had written in his caption, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023.”