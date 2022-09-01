scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Salman Khan does Ganesh aarti with family, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal in attendance. Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma invited their friends and family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their residence in Mumbai. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kabir Khan and Riteish Deshmukh were in attendance.

salman khan- katrina kaif- vicky kaushalSalman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan‘s sister and brother-in-law, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, welcomed Lord Ganesha on Wednesday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, at their residence in Mumbai. To celebrate the festival, many Bollywood celebs were spotted visiting Arpita’s home including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, and Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh leading the star-studded affair.

Salman also shared a video as he does the Ganesh aarti along with his family and friends. As everyone chants the verses, the actor and his family sought blessings. Arpita’s home was done up with flowers, with everyone dressed in their festive best.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

 

Salman Khan Salman Khan at Arpita Khan’s residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While Salman showed up in cool casuals as he wore a crisp white shirt and blue denims, Katrina was seen wearing a yellow sharara set and Vicky wore a yellow kurta-churidar, and they posed for the paps stationed outside Arpita’s home in Bandra. Katrina’s sister Isabella Kaif was seen here too. Katrina and Vicky held hands as they posed for the paps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Katrina has been a close friend of Salman Khan and his family, however, when Katrina tied the knot with Vicky in December last year, there were rumours that there is a rift between Salman’s family and her as she did not invite them to her wedding. On being asked why the Khan family was at at the wedding, Arpita had told ETimes in an interview, “We have not been invited. So, how would we go?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Arpita Khan’s residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman’s brothers Sohail Khan, mothers Salma Khana and Helen were also a part of the Ganpati celebrations at Arpita and Aayush’s home.

Sohail Khan- Helen Sohail Khan with Helen at Arpita Khan’s residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

Sohail Khan with mother Salma Khan at Arpita Khan’s residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Kabir Khan along with his wife and actor Mini Mathur also attended the Ganpati puja at Arpita’s home, they also posed for the paps.

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur at Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ritesh Deshmukh- Genelia Deshmukh Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh attend Ganpati celebrations at Arpita Khan’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh also attended the Ganpati puja at Arpita’s home along with their two sons Riaan and Rahyl.

On the work front Salman recently announced Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan to mark his 34th year in the film industry. Katrina, on the other hand is preparing for her next release Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Salman and Katrina’s Tiger Zinda Hai 3 is scheduled to release on April 21, 2023.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 09:45:01 am
Krushna Abhishek on his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘I will be back… mera bhi show hai’

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
