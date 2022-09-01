Salman Khan does Ganesh aarti with family, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal in attendance. Watch

Salman Khan‘s sister and brother-in-law, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, welcomed Lord Ganesha on Wednesday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, at their residence in Mumbai. To celebrate the festival, many Bollywood celebs were spotted visiting Arpita’s home including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, and Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh leading the star-studded affair.

Salman also shared a video as he does the Ganesh aarti along with his family and friends. As everyone chants the verses, the actor and his family sought blessings. Arpita’s home was done up with flowers, with everyone dressed in their festive best.

While Salman showed up in cool casuals as he wore a crisp white shirt and blue denims, Katrina was seen wearing a yellow sharara set and Vicky wore a yellow kurta-churidar, and they posed for the paps stationed outside Arpita’s home in Bandra. Katrina’s sister Isabella Kaif was seen here too. Katrina and Vicky held hands as they posed for the paps.

Katrina has been a close friend of Salman Khan and his family, however, when Katrina tied the knot with Vicky in December last year, there were rumours that there is a rift between Salman’s family and her as she did not invite them to her wedding. On being asked why the Khan family was at at the wedding, Arpita had told ETimes in an interview, “We have not been invited. So, how would we go?”

Salman’s brothers Sohail Khan, mothers Salma Khana and Helen were also a part of the Ganpati celebrations at Arpita and Aayush’s home.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan along with his wife and actor Mini Mathur also attended the Ganpati puja at Arpita’s home, they also posed for the paps.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh also attended the Ganpati puja at Arpita’s home along with their two sons Riaan and Rahyl.

On the work front Salman recently announced Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan to mark his 34th year in the film industry. Katrina, on the other hand is preparing for her next release Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Salman and Katrina’s Tiger Zinda Hai 3 is scheduled to release on April 21, 2023.